Leuren Moret: Global Nuclear Coverup

Soros Hacked: US Billionaire Manipulated Europeans Into Accepting Maidan
Politics | August 16, 2016 | http://sptnkne.ws/bVRm
The Bulk of George Soros' Documents Hacked and Published on DC Leaks Website Shed Light on the Magnates' Meddling Into Ukrainian Affairs and Shaping of Public Opinion in Western Europe Regarding the February Coup of 2014 in Kiev Through a Series of Projects and Media Campaigns. ______⬇︎ File Set Linked for Download at End of Article ⬇︎
DC Leaks' release of almost 2,576 files from groups run by US billionaire George Soros, has exposed the magnate's involvement in Ukraine's Euromaidan affairs as well as manipulation of public opinion in Western and Southern Europe in order to "legalize" the February 2014 coup in Kiev.
"The emergence of a New Ukraine carries with it the opportunity to reinvigorate the European project," read a 2015 document by the Open Society Initiative for Europe (OSIFE) entitled "The Ukraine debate in Western Europe."
- "However, this is complicated by the reluctance of some EU actors to accept the Maidan revolution as democratic and the Ukrainian government as legitimate. These actors have their own agendas — related to geopolitical and economic considerations with Russia — and will therefore be difficult to influence," the OSIFE document underscored, adding that "for other groups and individuals, on the political left and across various social movements, one can detect confusion regarding the state of affairs in Ukraine."
OSIFE specified that this "second group" comprised key opinion-makers, a number of traditional mainstream players, emerging political parties — especially in Southern Europe — such as M5S in Italy, Podemos in Spain and Syriza in Greece, and "a wide range of liberal NGOs in western Europe."
In order to tackle the "problem," the organization offered to kick off a series of initiatives aimed at shaping public opinion in the West regarding the Ukrainian affairs.
• The Document Revealed That Osife Pursued Three Major Objectives •
• First, it sought to "stimulate debate and doubt in those democratic left movements, parties and audiences of Western Europe where a negative perception of the transformation of Ukraine is hegemonic, or very preponderant."
• Second, it wanted to "discredit the idea that the independence and integrity of Ukraine is an ideological cause of the Right."
• Third, OSIFE intended to "influence the way information about Ukraine is heard and perceived in Southern Europe, especially among the group of doubters."
The issue was dramatically complicated by the fact that the major driving forces of the so-called "Euromaidan Revolution" of February 2014 were the Ukrainian far-right groups, most notably the nationalist All-Ukrainian Union Svoboda and Right Sector, founded by ultra-right Trident and the Ukrainian National Assembly-Ukrainian National Self-Defense (UNA-UNSO) paramilitary group.
- "The surge in violence sparked by Right Sector has revealed how uncritical and undiscerning most of the media has been of the far-right parties and movements that have played a leading role in the 'Euromaidan,'" US journalist Alec Luhn warned on January 21, 2014, in his article for the Nation.
However, regardless of Kiev's activities casting shadow on the image of "New Ukraine," OSIFE's plan envisaged spending $750,000 in 2015 on grants, consultancy contracts, fellowships, workshops, exchange visits, conferences and advocacy activities in order to reach the objectives.
For instance, the Soros entity planned to provide "greater presence of voices from Ukraine's civil society in left leaning and alternative press" in the West.
- In addition, it sought to amplify "left-wing 'pro-Maidan' opinion formers' voices" in the debate on Ukraine by organizing conferences "on the New Ukraine in partnership with the political science/international affairs department in the leading universities in each of Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Greece."
"Russia's line on Ukraine will be subjected to a greater degree of scrutiny and skepticism by the left-wing actors involved in this project, relating to the European anti-fascist movement will be a key entry point in this debate," the document read.
To manipulate the Europeans' vision of Maidan, OSIFE planned to involve such reputable mainstream media source as, for example, the Guardian ("to increase coverage of voices from the New Ukraine — e.g. Maidan") and the alternative press such as Eurozine, Huffington Post, Street Press, Internazionale as "key influencers for the audience we [OSIFE] are targeting."
The document shows that OSIFE envisioned funding translations of articles of Ukrainian journalists and providing individual grants to "investigative" reporters covering the situation on the ground in Ukraine to counter Russia's narrative.
But that is not all. Another document released by DC Leaks indicates how OSIFE planned to "amplify independent media voices from Ukraine in France."
To propagate OSIFE's Ukraine narrative among left-leaning media outlet the organization envisioned "establishing media partnerships between Ukrainian and European outlets allowing content syndication and other collaborative opportunities."
- "We have established contact with Hromadske International, an emerging media outlet in Ukraine combining broadcast and online content," the report read, adding that Hromadske may become a potential Ukrainian "incubator" for the project.
OSIFE also planned to involve Mediapart in France to kick off the project.
"The good potential synergy between Hromadske and Mediapart… offers an opportunity to launch this project by OSF enabling an introduction between Hromadske and Mediapart," the report continued.
OSIFE foresaw that such a partnership "would allow Hromadske and inroad into France," with the potential for further expansion of its partnership network in four other EU's "key countries" — Germany, Spain, Italy and Greece.
The two documents observed constitute only the tip of the iceberg of George Soros' comprehensive and longstanding policy regarding Ukraine. However, they shed light on the depth of the billionaire's interference into the affairs of the post-Soviet state.
The Saturday leak turned the spotlight on George Soros' global activities, exposing work plans, strategies, priorities of the Soros-run entities across the world, covering the period from 2008 to 2016.
- "Soros, the master manipulator of governments who pulls the strings at the State Department, will face unprecedented scrutiny," Thomas Lifson of the American Thinker commented on the hack.
The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that DC Leaks previously released the content of email and records of the US Democratic Party, as well as those of Gen. Philip Breedlove, a former supreme commander of NATO.
Source:
Related:
- George Soros Sees Russia as 'Global Power' While EU Falls Apart
- China Gives 'Tough Response' to George Soros’ Attempts of Currency War
- Billionaire Investor George Soros Warns of EU Dissolution Amid Brexit
- http://sputniknews.com/world/20160815/1044266398/soros-dcleaks-russian-hacker-hillary.html
- http://sputniknews.com/europe/20160812/1044209120/ukraine-education-reform-analysis.html
- http://sputniknews.com/science/20160814/1044246607/soros-breedlove-hacked-russian-hackers.html
- http://sputniknews.com/europe/20160811/1044161591/poroshenko-army-crimea-donbass.html
Tags:
• leftist politics • far-right militants • Euromaidan Revolution • Open Society Foundation • Podemos • Syriza party • Right Sector • All-Ukrainian Union Svoboda party • George Soros • Italy • Germany • Spain • Europe • Ukraine • Russia • Eastern Europe • France • Greece •
⬇︎ File Set Linked for Download ⬇︎
Link Below Filename:
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 15022016.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/Anexa 7 GM Policy Contract de Donatie conditionata (echipament).doc
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/decisions/business logic decisions.docx
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 08042016 .docx
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Grant Flow Chart July 2013.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/templates for gms.net/contract prestari servicii pf.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/SIDA/org.dev.form TTDI.xls
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/funding source/sida3 project 2012 2014/agreement signed.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/hr salary and other/payroll work flow scheme.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/decisions/cheatsheet decisions.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Fact Sheet Input PrtSc.png
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/non grant pr 2012 work flow.pdf
/European Election/Weekly updates/weekly update may 14th.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/irf job descriptions/Health JD Program director OB.doc
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/funding source/or2014 12368 2014 fpos funding moldova signed.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/Anexa 12 GM Policy Raport privind vizita de evaluare a proiectului.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/financials/user manuals/gms net user manual 22.09.doc
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/settings/gms.net navigation.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/gms.net reference materials.xlsx
/Hungary Interest Group/ 201c free yourself 201d demonstration in budapest.pdf
/Hungary Interest Group/coe commissioner urges amendments in media regulations warns of rise of intolerance 2039 daily news hungary.pdf
/Europe/OSI Brussel EU Advocacy calendar/European Elections/reliable allies in the european parliament 2014 2019.pdf
/OSI Brussels EU advocacy/network updates/2015/osepi activities and outcomes dec feb 2016.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/financials/exercise financials.docx
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour update 16112015.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/budget 2014/fw irf 2014 17 strategy proposal.msg
/European Election/EUDO conference 2013 Elections in Europe in times of crisis/understanding blank and null voting as a form of informed protest superti.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Fundings BvAvR.xlsx
/IRF documents/IRF Strategy template 300413 IP.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/templates for gms.net/operational project final evaluation form.eng.doc
/Hungary Interest Group/hungarian government against the country 2019 s ngos.pdf
/European Election/EUDO conference 2013 Elections in Europe in times of crisis/critical elections in the european union schmitt.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/sfm board short bios and photos.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF ukr/other/IRF 2014 BASIC POLICIES OF ETHIC CHARACTER.doc
/IRF documents/RatingPro Healthcare 072015 pres.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/templates for gms.net/grant final evaluation form.eng.doc
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/hr salary and other/remuneration policy/politica de retribuire a muncii redactat.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/advanced gms.net updates ver6.ppt
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/european crisis key developments of the past 48 hours march 25th 2016.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/financials/cheatsheet financials.docx
/IRF documents/Soros on Ukraine UKR FInal Jan 6.doc.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/funding source/pas.tb impletter 2 14jun2013.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Budget vs.Disbursed.xlsx
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 29012016.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/settings/gms.net security.pptx
/European Election/Weekly updates/weekly update april 23rd.pdf
/IRF documents/IRF Strategic planning discussion.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/irf job descriptions/Dem Practice JD Program coordinator OB.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/business analysis/gms.net implementation questionnaire v20131031.docx
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 18032016 .docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/ukraine for 2014 recommended budget.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/contacts/gms.net contacts showcase.docx
/OSI Brussels EU advocacy/weekly updates osepi news/20160304 weekly update 1.pdf
/Ukraine Working Group 2014/ irf emergency response strategy feb 28 2.docx
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 16052016.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Countries PrtSc.png
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/business analysis/analytics mapping tables/ukr coa mapping nov12.xls
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/settings/gms.net navigation.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/budget 2014/IRF 2014 H M L SABOT.xlsx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/hr salary and other/serviceagr individual revising pl s draft legislation/6.calculation according sfm s tax file.pdf
/Europe/OSI Brussel EU Advocacy calendar/European Elections/populism in the ep implications for the open society proof.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/SIDA/template engl TTDI.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/funding source/third donor rates 2014 gfatmall.xls
/GMS.net Moldova/agenda golden sands aug18 22 ver2.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/funding source/pas.tb impletter 3 05feb2014 r9.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/OSIWA GRANT PROCESS FLOW CHART.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF english/Audit instructions for year ending engl.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/templates for gms.net/coi anexa nr 5. scrisoare coflict de interese jurii.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF ukr/financial management documents/FInancial manual policy 1 ua.doc
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/funding source/ammendment 1 ucimp 18sep2013 hiv sr soros 2013.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/Anexa 6 GM Policy Contract de Grant pentru Calatorii.doc
/Ukraine and Europe/germany/osf draft.rtf
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 18052016.docx
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 17022016.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/Anexa 10 GM Policy Act de reziliere a Contr de Grant (executarea activitatilor).doc
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/Anexa 9 GM Policy Anexa la Contract de Grant (supliment buget).doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/year end closing/ukr frp 2012/Master file IRF 2012 GP April 4.xls
/Europe/OSI Brussel EU Advocacy calendar/Network Updates/2015/osepi activities and outcomes report sept nov 2015.pdf
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 21032016 .docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/gms.net demo by modules.pptx
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 24022016.docx
/Ukraine and Europe/germany/tor ukraine debate mapping germany .docx
/European Election/Weekly updates/monthly update august 27th.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Program BvAvR.xlsx
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/budget/programs/business logic programs.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Serbia Operational Activities BvAvR.xlsx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/hr salary and other/remuneration policy/anexa nr.3. sfm employee timesheet 2012 final.xls
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/financials/standard chart of accounts and analysis coding regime.rtf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/business analysis/analytics mapping tables/cow mapping table ukr ver3 copy.xlsx
/European Election/EP 2014 Election Results/ep2014 election results greece.docx
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 15042016.docx
/European Election/Post election study/ipsos eu post election study full version.pptx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF ukr/financial management documents/Conflict of interest provision ua.doc
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/sf moldova list of foundation employees as of 01aug2014.xlsx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF ukr/financial management documents/Tender evaluation ua.doc
/European Election/EUDO conference 2013 Elections in Europe in times of crisis/conventional and unconventional political participation in times of economic crisis in nl linsenn.pdf
/European Election/Weekly updates/monthly update july 30th.pdf
/European Election/EUDO conference 2013 Elections in Europe in times of crisis/exporting europolitics in the eastern neighborhood chryssogelos.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF english/GMSMe implementation 1 engl.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/year end closing/ye best practices/2014 year end task list.docx
/European Election/EUDO conference 2013 Elections in Europe in times of crisis/the economic representation deficit otjes.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Trial Balance.xlsx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/hr salary and other/serviceagr individual revising pl s draft legislation/5.claim for max income tax mr.batrinac signed.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Requirements Specifications GMS NET Phase II EN v1 0 .doc
/European Election/Portfolio Review/portfolio review doc ee14 graphs and figures.pdf
/European Election/Post election study/post election survey summary final.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/anexa 13 gm policy formular de raport de activitate.doc
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/anexa 1 gm policy ghidul solicitantului de finantare.doc
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 21102015.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Grant Exp Liab.xlsx
/Moldova/osji legal empowerment shared framework reserves application ji approved.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/gms demo updates/Advanced GMS.NET Updates ver5.ppt
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/contacts/cheatsheet contacts.docx
/Ukraine and Europe/media/ukraine media partnerships 16march2015.docx
/European Election/Weekly updates/weekly update april 3rd.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/anexa 19 gm policy cerere de raportare in 10 zile 1.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/network budget allocations/Reference/FW PHP bud mods and GMS coding at OSIEA.msg
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF ukr/financial management documents/FInancial manual policy 2 ua.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/financials/je presets/gms net jp je ng expense corrections2.doc
/OSI Brussels EU advocacy/european elections/setup and management of successful intergroups.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/activities/exercise activities.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/sfm 2019 s organizational chart 2014 as of aug 2014.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/Anexa 20 GM Policy SFM internal Payment Request.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF ukr/organizational documents/Statute IRF ua.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Fact Sheet Snapshot.doc
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/anexa 10 gm policy act de reziliere a contr de grant executarea activitatilor.doc
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/hr salary and other/serviceagr individual international consultant eng/3.invoice and report.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/budget strategy/sf moldova 2014 2017 revised strategy.pdf
/European Election/EP 2014 Election Results/ep2014 election results latvia.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/financials/exercise financials.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/funding source/pas.tb grant agreement r9 02 sr t ssf 2010 10 01 2013.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Serbia Programs.xlsx
/European Election/EUDO conference 2013 Elections in Europe in times of crisis/why did psoe lose in 2011 analysis of electoral behaviour dosek.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Serbia Grants Search.xls
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/irf job descriptions/Dem Practice JD manager OB.doc
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/funding source/ammendment 2 ucimp 23dec2013 hiv sr soros 2013.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/Anexe GM Policy.doc
/IRF documents/Стратегія 2014 2017 Укр May 23 for Board.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Recommended specification for GMSNET Server and Client.docx
/Europe/OSI Brussel EU Advocacy calendar/OSEPI Strategy 2014 2017/osepi strategy update 2015 16.pdf
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 06042016 .docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF ukr/other/IRF 2014 CONFLICT OF INTEREST INTERPRBOARD ROU.doc
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/Anexe GM Policy All.doc
/European Election/EP 2014 Election Results/ep2014 election results hungary.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/CoW online.png
/European Election/Portfolio Review/portfolio review osife ee14 project tools.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/irf job descriptions/IT dept JD Coordinator OB.doc
/European Election/EP 2014 Election Results/ep2014 election results netherlands.docx
/Ukraine Working Group 2014/osf working group on ukraine.docx
/Hungary Interest Group/the police worked under political pressure in lazar 2019 s fight against ngos.docx
/IRF documents/IRF MMIC Framework project/MMIC Budget for Feb. Dec. 2014 USA.xlsx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF ukr/financial management documents/Financial report template ua.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/budget 2014/TTDI report.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/budget/planning/business logic budget planing.docx
/Ukraine and Europe/Overview.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Budget WF PRTSCN.png
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 20042016.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF english/Rigths budgeting responsability engl.doc
/Ukraine and Europe/ukraine explainer draft 5.docx
/Ukraine and Europe/ukraine media partnerships note.docx
/Ukraine and Europe/media/ukraine media partnerships note.docx
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 04052016.docx
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 13012016.docx
/Europe/OSI Brussel EU Advocacy calendar/Weekly OSEPI updates/20160326 weekly update 4.pdf
/European Election/Weekly updates/weekly update april 30th.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/financials/user manuals/gms.net new release 10.06.2014.docx
/Moldova/ukraine budget request urk sf 2016 approved 13 april final.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Grant Flow Chart July 2013.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/hr salary and other/serviceagr individual international consultant eng/5.pr42725 mr smith usd2500.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF ukr/other/IRF 2014 INTERPROGRAM BOARD PROCEDURE.docx
/Europe/OSI Brussel EU Advocacy calendar/Network Updates/2013/update on outcomes and activities sept dec13.pdf
/Europe/OSI Brussel EU Advocacy calendar/European Elections/2014 and beyond ec leadership brief nov 2014.final.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/budget 2014/IRF 2014 17 Strategy Work Plan.xlsx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/budget 2014/Annex 8 TTDI Budget.xlsx
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/GMS.NET Implementation Questionnaire v20131031.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Serbia Trial Balance.xlsx
/IRF documents/contigency.docx
/Europe/OSI Brussel EU Advocacy calendar/OSEPI Strategy 2014 2017/osepi 2014 work plan.pdf
/Europe/OSI Brussel EU Advocacy calendar/latvia eu presidency.2015.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/templates for gms.net/coi anexa nr 1. formular de afiliere.doc
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 10022016.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/financials/je presets/gms.net jp reconcile and void checks.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/financials/je presets/gms.net jp change t8 within same contact 1.doc
/IRF documents/EHU Nomonation of new Rector letter to Professor David Pollick(2).docx
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 27042016.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/hr salary and other/serviceagr individual international consultant eng/2.annex no.1 term of reference.pdf
/Europe/OSI Brussel EU Advocacy calendar/OSEPI Strategy 2014 2017/2014 17 osepi strategy final.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/procurement committee.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/OSISA Program BvAvR.xlsx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/irf job descriptions/Dem Practice JD Program director OB.doc
/Europe/OSI Brussel EU Advocacy calendar/Weekly OSEPI updates/20160513 weekly update 10.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/coa moldova/rep coa moldova gmsme.xls
/Europe/OSI Brussel EU Advocacy calendar/Weekly OSEPI updates/20160401 weekly update 5.pdf
/OSI Brussels EU advocacy/network updates/2014/update on outcomes and activities april july 2014 final.pdf
/Ukraine and Europe/ua left list.docx
/European Election/timeline elections 2014.xlsx
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Trial Balance.xlsx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/anexa 12 gm policy raport privind vizita de evaluare a proiectului.doc
/OSI Brussels EU advocacy/2015 08 priorities of the luxembourg presidency.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/irf job descriptions/Roma of Ukraine JD manager OB.doc
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/hr salary and other/serviceagr individual revising pl s draft legislation/4.report draft of pl s legislation.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/templates for gms.net/evaluation form fisa de evaluare functii manageriale.doc
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/budget/projects/exercise budget.docx
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 07032016 .docx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/sf moldova regulation on procurement procedures.pdf
/OSI Brussels EU advocacy/network updates/2012/update on activities march april12.pdf
/OSI Brussels EU advocacy/network updates/2014/update on outcomes and activities feb march14.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/roadmap for gms.net.ppt
/Ukraine and Europe/italy/final draft contract.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Programs pic.png
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/budget/projects/cheatsheet budget project.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF ukr/financial management documents/Conflict of interest policy ua.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF english/Decision making process and other issues eng.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/templates for gms.net/matrix of approval.doc
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 11042016.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/network budget allocations/Reference/HESP 2014.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Serbia Trial Balance.xlsx
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Budget WF.png
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Programs PrtSc.png
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/budget 2014/Annex 2 invited TT's.docx
/Hungary Interest Group/hungarian protesters urge pm orban to scrap internet tax.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/GMS Deployment Plan.xlsx
/OSI Brussels EU advocacy/european elections/populism in the ep implications for the open society proof.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/network budget allocations/Reference/OSIEA multiple budmod 2014.docx
/Ukraine Working Group 2014/ukraine working group minutes 6 20 14.docx
/Ukraine and Europe/france/tor ukraine debate mapping france .docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/network budget allocations/Reference/OSIWA T4.png
/European Election/Weekly updates/weekly update special edition.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/GMS Deployment Plan.xlsx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/network budget allocations/Reference/OSIWA T1.png
/Ukraine Working Group 2014/program of the new ua government.docx
/Hungary Interest Group/the norwegian response to the kehi report.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/grant management eng sida translation 1.doc
/Hungary Interest Group/hungary grapples with cost of 2018 orbanomics 2019 .pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/network budget allocations/Reference/OSISA T6.png
/European Election/Portfolio Review/portfolio review document european elections 2014 project.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/budget 2014/irf 2014 17 strategy proposal 1.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/funding source/sida3 project 2012 2014/document sida new bank account.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/funding source/sida3 project 2012 2014/annex 5 tor for annual audit.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF ukr/other/Project report ua.doc
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Fundings BvAvR.xlsx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/financials/business logic financials.docx
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 11032016 .docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/budget 2014/irf 2014 17 strategy proposal 2.docx
/OSI Brussels EU advocacy/network updates/2013/update on outcomes and activities sept dec13.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF english/GMSMe implementation engl.doc
/Ukraine and Europe/osife ukraine media project overview march 2015.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Serbia Grant Budget vs Disbursed.xlsx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF ukr/other/IRF 2013 APPLICATION NEW.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/budget 2014/grant agreement sida jan 21 2014.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/templates for gms.net/contract air tickets package tours and hotel booking sale.eng.rom..doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/financials/financial parameters.xlsx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/SIDA/application form for mini grant TTDI.docx
/Hungary Interest Group/hungary s crackdown on the press.pdf
/European Election/Weekly updates/weekly update may 28th.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/budget/planning/gms net bp plan clone t4.doc
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 04112015.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/year end closing/ias module/new ias statements criteria presentation.ppt
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/funding source/rf q17q18 01 sr h ssf 2010 2014 final the latest report.xlsx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF ukr/organizational documents/IRf BOARD policy ua.doc
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 26022016 .docx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/hr salary and other/check fees nonresident fy2014 ro.xls
/Hungary Interest Group/remarks by the president at clinton global initiative.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/hr salary and other/check salary calculation fy2014.xls
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/anexa 9 gm policy anexa la contract de grant supliment buget.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Grant B D CoW pic.png
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/budget/planning/bs2015 gms user guide.doc
/Hungary Interest Group/hungary internet tax cancelled.pdf
/Europe/OSI Brussel EU Advocacy calendar/Weekly OSEPI updates/20160318 weekly update 3.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/financials/je presets/gms net jp returns to donor2.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/budget/planning/exercise budget planning.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/business analysis/osiea gms net installation roadmap.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/network budget allocations/Reference/App Grants workflow diagram.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF english/GMA default users permission eng.doc
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/funding source/rf q1q2 2014 hivsrsoros2013 final the latest report.xls
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Recommended specification for GMSNET Server and Client.docx
/Europe/OSI Brussel EU Advocacy calendar/Weekly OSEPI updates/20160314 weekly update 2.pdf
/Hungary Interest Group/when the european moral vacuum meets hungarys autocratic regime.pdf
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 25042016.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/financials/mapping standard netsuite coa july13 copy.xlsx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/templates for gms.net/report on project monitoring andor evaluation visit.eng.doc
/European Election/EUDO conference 2013 Elections in Europe in times of crisis/the economic crisis and electoral support for the radical right stockemer.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/anexa 3 gm policy buget proiect exemple 1.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/SIDA/evaluation procedure TTDI.doc
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 12102015.docx
/Hungary Interest Group/u.s. bars hungarian officials suspected of corruption.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/anexa 15 gm policy raport financiar al beneficiarului formular.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/gms.net introductory ppt.ppt
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/irf job descriptions/Attachment 12 .1.pdf
/IRF documents/IRF Stategic planning discussion.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/hr salary and other/serviceagr individual international consultant eng/1.servicearg 133 ie roger smith n.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/Anexa 14 GM Policy Formular de raport final de activitate.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF ukr/organizational documents/Monitoring report template ua.doc
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Program BvAvR Countries.xlsx
/IRF documents/IRF MMIC Framework project/MMIC Objectives and Deliverables.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/Anexa 17 GM Policy Prima scrisoare de reamintire.doc
/European Election/EUDO conference 2013 Elections in Europe in times of crisis/do parties still orient voters in times of crisis desio.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF english/Budget policy memo eng.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/budget strategy/sf moldova 2014 h m l strategy and budget.pdf
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/european crisis key developments of the past 48 hours march 28th 2016.docx
/European Election/EUDO conference 2013 Elections in Europe in times of crisis/explaining the emergence of anti establisment reform parties in cee hanley.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/contacts/exercise contacts.docx
/Europe/OSI Brussel EU Advocacy calendar/Network Updates/2014/update on outcomes and activities april july 2014 final.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/anexa 11 gm policy act de reziliere a contr. de grant ne executarea activitatilor.doc
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/financials/cheatsheet financials.docx
/Europe/OSI Brussel EU Advocacy calendar/Network Updates/2014/update on outcomes and activities jan14.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF ukr/other/IRF 2014 OPERATIONAL PROJECTS PROCEDURES.docx
/European Election/EUDO conference 2013 Elections in Europe in times of crisis/assessing the electoral impact of vaas garziatrechsel.pdf
/Moldova/moldova legal empowerment shared framework reserves application 1 march 2016.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/funding source/sf moldova list of gba s received from network programs in 2014 add fpos grant as of 31jul14.xlsx
/IRF documents/IRF MMIC Framework project/MMIC IRF grant application input from Marcin Z.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Print Center.png
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF ukr/other/IRF 2014 Expert Sub board Regulation.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF ukr/other/GRIEVANCE UKR final.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/activities 1/exercise activities.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/Anexa 16 GM Policy Raport financiar (travel grant).doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/KM Word pic.png
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/network budget allocations/Reference/Strategy Unit 2014.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/financials/je presets/gms.net jp munlin travel conversion gp.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF ukr/financial management documents/Financial procedures ua.doc
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/templates for gms.net/mef fisa de evaluare finala a proiectelor operationale template.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/financials/gms.net payment and document type configurations.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Serbia CoW.xlsx
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 06052016.docx
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 29022016 2.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/anexa 6 gm policy contract de grant pentru calatorii.doc
/Ukraine Working Group 2014/ukraine call 3.17.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/funding source/pas.hiv impl.letter nr.1 14jun2013 01 sr h ssf 2010.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/App Grants workflow diagram.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Serbia Fundings.xlsx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/budget 2014/IRF 2014 17 Strategy proposal.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/funding source/contract hiv sr soros 2013 gf ucimp final.pdf
/Europe/EU Referendum FAQ and guidance for staff.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/SIDA/TTDI Competition Committee Regulation.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF ukr/other/Job descriptions example ukr.doc
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/ey internal control report/report on review of sfm internal control system ey.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/ey internal control report/sf moldova management response action plan report march 2014.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/business analysis/analytics mapping tables/fundings mapping table ukr ver3 copy.xlsx
/IRF documents/GAU invitation list.xlsx
/European Election/Weekly updates/monthly update september 30th.pdf
/European Election/Weekly updates/weekly update june 25th.pdf
/Moldova/mongolia legal empowerment shared framework reserves application mongolia.docx
/European Election/EUDO conference 2013 Elections in Europe in times of crisis/how integration regimes explain the success of anti immigrant parties baur.pdf
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 04042016 .docx
/European Election/EUDO conference 2013 Elections in Europe in times of crisis/democratic risk the great recession and the euro crisis mcmenamin.pdf
/OSI Brussels EU advocacy/osepi strategy 2014 2017/osepi 2014 work plan.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/network budget allocations/Reference/kgu201401309.pdf
/IRF documents/IMG 0066.JPG
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/funding source/sida3 project 2012 2014/annex 3 regulation on procurement.pdf
/Ukraine and Europe/spain/twitter list.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/SIDA/template ukr TTDI.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/budget/programs/business logic programs.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/Proceduri management granturi.doc
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 14102015.docx
/OSI Brussels EU advocacy/lessons of osepi advocacy with foundations may14.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF ukr/financial management documents/Procurement policy ua.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/business analysis/analytics mapping tables/previous versions of mapping tables/cow mapping table ukr copy.xlsx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/irf job descriptions/European initiative JD Program coordinator OB.doc
/European Election/EP 2014 Election Results/ep2014 election results slovenia.docx
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 13052016.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/workshop logistics.ppt
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Program pic.png
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/decisions/exercise decisions.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/budget 2014/Annex 4 TTDI training events for 2014.xlsx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/irf staff list for gms.xls
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 05022016 2.docx
/European Election/EP2014 election results Latvia.docx
/Ukraine and Europe/greece/carras tsimitakis greece ukraine mar 2015.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/settings/recommended specification for gmsnet server and client.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/GMS NET Installation Roadmap.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF ukr/other/Staff competition ukr.doc
/OSI Brussels EU advocacy/network updates/2012/update on activities sept12.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/irf job descriptions/Legal Advisor JD OB.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/roadmap for gms.net.ppt
/European Election/Weekly digests/weekly digest may 23rd.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/funding source/sida3 project 2012 2014/annex 1 project proposal may 2012.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Program BvAvR CoW.xlsx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/Anexa 11 GM Policy Act de reziliere a Contr. de Grant (NE executarea activitatilor).doc
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 04032016 .docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF english/Internal gudeness for audit eng.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/settings/gmsnet glossary.xlsx
/IRF documents/Ukraine March non paper 2015 v14.pdf
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 08012016.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/anexa 14 gm policy formular de raport final de activitate.doc
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/funding source/pas.hiv amended 14 june 2013 01 sr h ssf 2010.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/budget 2014/fosi 14.03.2014 grant letter.pdf
/European Election/EUDO conference 2013 Elections in Europe in times of crisis/elections in europe in a time of crisis lessons from latin america rovira.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/templates for gms.net/mef raport vizita de evaluare template.doc
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 19102015.docx
/European Election/EUDO conference 2013 Elections in Europe in times of crisis/internet effects in times of political crisis sudulich.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/network budget allocations/Reference/Budgeting Diagrams Visio.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/templates for gms.net/coi anexa nr 3. declaratie privind conflictul de interese.doc
/Europe/OSI Brussel EU Advocacy calendar/Network Updates/2014/update on outcomes and activities feb march14.pdf
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 09122015.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/anexa 8 gm policy contract de grant sida.doc
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/anexa 16 gm policy raport financiar travel grant.doc
/European Election/Portfolio Review/summary of portfolio review european elections final.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/agenda golden sands july21 25.docx
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 01042016 .docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF ukr/financial management documents/Financial manual policy 3 ua.doc
/European Election/EP 2014 Election Results/2014 eu election results table final.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Fact Sheet Input PrtSc.png
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48hourreport06112015.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/budget 2014/Annex 1 SDA recommendation.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/decisions/business logic decisions.docx
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 06012016.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Budget WF PRTSCN.png
/Hungary Interest Group/how hungary can be led back to the path of liberal democracy.pdf
/Ukraine and Europe/germany/germany debate annex i.rtf
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/hr salary and other/remuneration policy/anexa nr. 1 grila de salarizare completata.xls
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Serbia Grant Budget vs Disbursed.xlsx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/year end closing/ye best practices/year end closing.pptx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/budget 2014/Annex 6 IRF Risk Analysis Register.xlsx
/IRF documents/IRF MMIC Framework project/MMIC Vision, Mission, Goals and Strategy.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/SIDA/rules for logo&disclaimer TTDI.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF english/Processing salaries GMSMe engl.pdf
/OSI Brussels EU advocacy/network updates/2015/osepi activities and outcomes report sept nov 2015.pdf
/OSI Brussels EU advocacy/european elections/osepi questions for commissioners designate update sept 2014 pdf.pdf
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 09032016 .docx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/templates for gms.net/proces verbal juriu agenda sedintei lobby.doc
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/hr salary and other/sfm staff code of conduct and ethics and policy for reporting concerns of improper activities.pdf
/Moldova/macedonia fosm legal empowerment shared framework reserves application.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Fact Sheet Snapshot.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/network budget allocations/Network Budget Allocations ver4.ppt
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 27012016.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/templates for gms.net/employee travel report sample.xls
/European Election/Post election study/ipsos eu post election study short version.pptx
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/budget/planning/exercise budget planning.docx
/Europe/OSI Brussel EU Advocacy calendar/2015 08 priorities of the luxembourg presidency.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/Anexa 19 GM Policy Cerere de raportare in 10 zile.doc
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/Anexa 5 GM Policy Contract de Grant.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms demo updates/Advanced GMS.NET Updates ver5.ppt
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/templates for gms.net/evaluation form fisa de evaluare alte functii.doc
/Ukraine Working Group 2014/gs ukraine visitmarch 2014notes.docx
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 02032016 .docx
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 20112015.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/contacts/gms.net contacts showcase.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/financials/user manuals/gms.net new release 15.10.2014.doc
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 22042016.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Grant B D CoW pic.png
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/hr salary and other/serviceagr individual international consultant eng/6.2.payment order nr.556 mr smith paid.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/financials/je presets/gms.net jp reconcile and void checks 1.doc
/IRF documents/EHU.docx
/European Election/Weekly digests/weekly digest may 30th.pdf
/European Election/Weekly updates/weekly update may 7th.pdf
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 20012016.docx
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 14032016 .docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF ukr/financial management documents/Business trips ua.doc
/Hungary Interest Group/hungary 2019 s dangerous slide new york times.pdf
/Hungary Interest Group/hungary plans to impose new tax on internet traffic.pdf
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 23102015.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/hr salary and other/serviceagr individual revising pl s draft legislation/7.pr45343 gmsme batrinac consultant.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Budgeting Diagrams Visio.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Program BvAvR CoW.xlsx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/budget strategy/sf moldova 2014 work plan.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/staff list for co located staff irfas of may 15 2014.xlsx
/Ukraine and Europe/europe and ukraine 2015 workplan.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/irf job descriptions/ED service JD Chief Liason Officer OB.doc
/IRF OSI connection/irf legal empowerment activity/irf about legal empowerment initiative 2.doc
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 22022016.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/budget/programs/cheatsheet budget program.docx
/Ukraine and Europe/memo for ukraine working group meeting 05.03.15.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF ukr/organizational documents/External evaluation ua.doc
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 08022016.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/business analysis/analytics mapping tables/programs mapping table ukr ver3 copy.xlsx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/anexa 7 gm policy contract de donatie conditionata echipament.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Program pic.png
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/CoW PrtSc.png
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/funding source/sida3 project 2012 2014/annex 2 project budget.pdf
/European Election/EP 2014 Election Results/ep2014 election results italy.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/irf job descriptions/IT dept JD database admin OB.doc
/Europe/OSI Brussel EU Advocacy calendar/Network Updates/2012/update on activities may june 12.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/SIDA/Form technical assessment 1st vawe TTDI.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/budget 2014/Anex 3 TT's mini grants.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/year end closing/ias module/ias new criteria.xlsx
/Europe/OSI Brussel EU Advocacy calendar/Weekly OSEPI updates/20160504 weekly update 9.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/Anexa 4 GM Policy Proces verbal (Juriu, Senat).doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/irf job descriptions/ED service JD ED assistant Board Secretary OB.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/irf organisation chart for gms.doc
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 23112015.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/SIDA/application form TTDI.docx
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 02052016.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/budget 2014/irf 2014 h m l sabot.xlsx
/Ukraine Working Group 2014/ukraine working group inaugural call 3.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/year end closing/2013 audit instructions/2013 osf audit instructions final.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/financials/je presets/gms.net jp reclass wrong expenses.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/agenda kiev nov 17 21 v2.docx
/Ukraine Working Group 2014/ukraine wg call 4.22 notes.docx
/European Election/Weekly updates/weekly update june 4th.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/year end closing/ye best practices/wrap up email digest.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/funding source/sida3 project 2012 2014/reporting plan sida.3.xls
/European Election/Weekly digests/weekly digest may 16th.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF ukr/organizational documents/Risk assessment IRF ua.doc
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 11052016.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/funding source/pas.hiv grant agreement 01 sr h ssf 2010.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Program BvAvR Countries.xlsx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/Anexa 13 GM Policy Formular de Raport de activitate.doc
/European Election/EUDO conference 2013 Elections in Europe in times of crisis/the hidden side of turnout wueest.pdf
/Hungary Interest Group/blackmailing rtl seems unrealistic.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/templates for gms.net/coi anexa nr 2. chestionar de verificare a conflictelor de interese.doc
/Hungary Interest Group/foreign funding of ngos donors keep out.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/settings/gms.net security.pptx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/budget/planning/bs2015 gms user guide.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/business analysis/analytics mapping tables/previous versions of mapping tables/rep analytic countries ukr.xls
/Moldova/sierra leone shared framework reserves application lesf2016.docx
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/european crisis key developments of the past 48 hours march 23rd 2016.docx
/Hungary Interest Group/hrw 2015 hun feb.pdf
/European Election/EUDO conference 2013 Elections in Europe in times of crisis/pushing towards exit euro rejection as a populist common denominator pirro.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/financials/user manuals/gms net new release 14.07.2014.doc
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/templates for gms.net/coi anexa nr 7. conflict of interests questionnaire 2012.doc
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/anexa 5 gm policy contract de grant.doc
/OSI Brussels EU advocacy/network updates/2014/update on outcomes and activities jan14.pdf
/IRF documents/Ukraine visit.docx
/Ukraine and Europe/ukraine media partnerships 16march2015.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/hr salary and other/serviceagr individual international consultant eng/7.other docs and correspondence.pdf
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 22012016.docx
/OSI Brussels EU advocacy/weekly updates osepi news/20160314 weekly update 2.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/grant management eng sida translation.doc
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/budget/programs/cheatsheet budget program.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/hr salary and other/serviceagr individual revising pl s draft legislation/3.annex no.2 act of acceptance of work.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/funding source/rf 02 sr t ssf 2010 q1314 2014 final the latest report.xlsx
/Europe/OSI Brussel EU Advocacy calendar/Weekly OSEPI updates/20160415 weekly update 7.pdf
/IRF documents/Постраждалі у Львові .xlsx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/irf job descriptions/IT dept JD Head OB.doc
/European Election/EUDO conference 2013 Elections in Europe in times of crisis/economic voting in western balkans panov.pdf
/IRF documents/ЯЯ Політична культура плановий реферат.docx
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 30102015.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/budget/planning/business logic budget planing.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/irf job descriptions/Health JD Program manager OB.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/business analysis/analytics mapping tables/previous versions of mapping tables/fundings mapping table ukr copy.xlsx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/network budget allocations/Reference/Serbia Program BvAvR.xlsx
/European Election/Weekly updates/weekly update june 11th.pdf
/European Election/EP 2014 Election Results/ep2014 election results united kingdom.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/anexa 2 gm policy chestionar pentru verificarea capacitatii de administrare a grantului 1.doc
/European Election/Weekly updates/weekly update june 18th.pdf
/European Election/Weekly updates/weekly update april 16th.pdf
/Ukraine Working Group 2014/ukraine elections call.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/budget/planning/cheatsheet budget planning.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/OSISA Program BvAvR.xlsx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF ukr/organizational documents/Application form ua.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/budget 2014/irf 2014 h m l sabot 1.xlsx
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 19022016 updated.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/proceduri management granturi.doc
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/Anexa 15 GM Policy Raport financiar al beneficiarului (formular).doc
/European Election/EUDO conference 2013 Elections in Europe in times of crisis/radical right and the welfare state electoral relevance of welfare politics michel.pdf
/European Election/Weekly digests/weekly digest may 9th.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/politica fsm privind programele operationale.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/financials/mol financial settings.xls
/Europe/OSI Brussel EU Advocacy calendar/European Elections/setup and management of successful intergroups.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/business analysis/gms deployment plan ukr.xlsx
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Budget vs.Disbursed.xlsx
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Program BvAvR.xlsx
/European Election/EUDO conference 2013 Elections in Europe in times of crisis/the electoral consequences of the financial and economic crisis kriesihernandez.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/settings/gmsnet glossary.xlsx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Serbia CoW.xlsx
/European Election/EUDO conference 2013 Elections in Europe in times of crisis/economic voting in latvia and lithuania in 2010 2012 ibenskas.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/GMS NET Installation Roadmap.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/financials/user manuals/gms net new release 10 08 2014.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF ukr/other/Media reglament ua.doc
/Hungary Interest Group/silencing dissent.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/SIDA/selection criteria TTDI.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Serbia Fundings.xlsx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/anexa 18 gm policy a doua scrisoare de reamintire.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/network budget allocations/Reference/OSIEA T1.png
/European Election/EUDO conference 2013 Elections in Europe in times of crisis/uncommitted europeans and european integration rose.pdf
/Europe/OSI Brussel EU Advocacy calendar/Weekly OSEPI updates/20160422 weekly update 8.pdf
/Europe/OSI Brussel EU Advocacy calendar/Weekly OSEPI updates/20160408 weekly update 6.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/CoW online.png
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 15012016.docx
/Europe/OSI Brussel EU Advocacy calendar/European Elections/2014 and beyond priorities for the eu.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/activities/cheatsheet activities.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/list of power working group moldova.xlsx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/list of required docs contracts.xlsx
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/gms.net demo by modules.pptx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF ukr/other/Civil agreement ukr.doc
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/activities 1/business logic activities.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/templates for gms.net/travel order sample ro.doc
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Grant Exp Liab.xlsx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/templates for gms.net/performance evaluation form for individuals hired under service contract.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/business analysis/analytics mapping tables/previous versions of mapping tables/programs mapping table ukr copy.xlsx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/financials/je presets/gms net jp redistribute creditors by t4.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF english/Gen request for goods and services engl.pdf
/IRF documents/IRF MMIC Framework project/MMIC Budget for Feb. Dec. 2014 Ukraine.xlsx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/year end closing/ye best practices/ongoing operations.pptx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/hr salary and other/remuneration policy/anexa nr 2. clasificarea angajatilor fsm.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/funding source/moldova fosi grant 630200 signed 20may2014.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/templates for gms.net/contract equipment purchase ro.doc
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 03022016.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/network budget allocations/Reference/OSIWA T6.png
/European Election/Weekly updates/weekly update may 21st.pdf
/IRF documents/СТРАТЕГІЧНЕ ПЛАНУВАННЯ НА 2014 2017 РОКИ.xlsx
/IRF documents/SMC EDs Agenda of 12 May 2014(2).docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/irf job descriptions/Roma of Ukraine JD Program director OB.doc
/Hungary Interest Group/hungary 2019 s civil sector in focus of brussels discussion.pdf
/European Election/EP 2014 Election Results/ep2014 election results croatia.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Print Center.png
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 29042016.docx
/Europe/OSI Brussel EU Advocacy calendar/Network Updates/2015/osepi activities and outcomes dec feb 2016.pdf
/Ukraine and Europe/germany/osf annex ii.rtf
/Hungary Interest Group/economist orban the unstoppable.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/financials/gms.net payment and document type configurations.docx
/OSI Brussels EU advocacy/european elections/2014 and beyond priorities for the eu.pdf
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 25012016.docx
/European Election/Weekly updates/weekly update april 9th.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/business analysis/recommended specification for gmsnet server and client.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/decisions/exercise decisions.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/sfm requirements to grantees reporting 2.5.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/finance/draft frp 2013version 2.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/templates for gms.net/coi anexa nr 6. declaratie conflict interese experti.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/network budget allocations/Reference/HO Event Codes in GMS.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/network budget allocations/Reference/AFRO Corporate Analytics.xls
/Europe/osepi activities and outcomes dec feb 2016.pdf
/Ukraine and Europe/france/final draft contract.doc
/Hungary Interest Group/nytimes u.s. denial of visas for 6 in hungary strains ties.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/hr salary and other/serviceagr individual international consultant eng/6.1.payment order nr.556 mr smith bank client.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Program PrtSc.png
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 16032016 .docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/financials/je presets/gms.net jp hist open balances gp.doc
/European Election/EUDO conference 2013 Elections in Europe in times of crisis/the stances of political parties about european integration in western europe 2008 2013 rohrschneider.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/budget 2014/fpos march 8.2014.pdf
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 09052016.docx
/European Election/EUDO conference 2013 Elections in Europe in times of crisis/elections in multi level political systems piattoni.pdf
/OSI Brussels EU advocacy/latvia eu presidency.2015.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/romanian alphabet.xlsx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/funding source/pas.tb impletter 1 24may2013.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/financials/je presets/gms.net jp change t8 within same contact.doc
/Hungary Interest Group/back to the walls eur270012015 en.pdf
/Ukraine and Europe/media/osife ukraine media project overview march 2015.docx
/IRF documents/Soros on Ukraine UKR FInal Jan 6.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/decisions/cheatsheet decisions.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/App Grants workflow diagram.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/funding source/budget allocation sf moldova 2014 815000 signed.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/templates for gms.net/mef fisa de evaluare a propunerii de proiect template 2010.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/budget 2014/irf 2014 h m l sabot 2.xlsx
/Hungary Interest Group/around 100000 hungarians rally for democracy as internet tax hits nerve.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/templates for gms.net/coi anexa nr 4. scrisoare conflict interese senat.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF ukr/other/IRF 2014 CONFLICT INTEREST PROCEDURE EXPERT SUBBOARD.docx
/Ukraine and Europe/spain/tor ukraine debate mapping spain .docx
/European Election/EUDO conference 2013 Elections in Europe in times of crisis/revitalizing european representative democracy beyond 2014 lehmann.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF ukr/organizational documents/Corporate etnic policy ua.doc
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/CoW PrtSc.png
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 26102015.docx
/Europe/OSI Brussel EU Advocacy calendar/Network Updates/2012/update on activities sept12.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/KM Word pic.png
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/templates for gms.net/mef evaluarea finala a granturilor template.doc
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/financials/mapping standard sun ns coa july13.xlsx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF ukr/organizational documents/Internal staff rules ua.doc
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/budget/projects/business logic projects.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/irf job descriptions/HR dept JD Director OB.doc
/Ukraine and Europe/010715 osf ukraine proposal.docx
/Ukraine and Europe/italy/tor ukraine debate mapping italy .docx
/OSI Brussels EU advocacy/european elections/reliable allies in the european parliament 2014 2019.pdf
/Europe/OSI Brussel EU Advocacy calendar/Weekly OSEPI updates/20160304 weekly update 1.pdf
/Hungary Interest Group/audit report kehi.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF ukr/other/Staff evaluation ukr.doc
/Ukraine and Europe/graphika evaluation agreement osf.doc
/European Election/Weekly updates/monthly update october 29th.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/grant agreement sida jan 21 2014.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Requirements Specifications GMS NET Phase II EN v1 0 .doc
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/financials/standard chart of accounts and analysis coding regime.rtf
/European Election/EUDO conference 2013 Elections in Europe in times of crisis/retrospective voting in established and new democracies in europe bochslerhaennieudo2013.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF ukr/other/IRF 2014 ANTICORRUPTION POLICY.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/year end closing/ias module/ias note 9 parameters.xlsx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/sfm internal documents flow.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/funding source/sida3 project 2012 2014/annex 4 instruction for reporting.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/financials/je presets/gms net jp redistribute accounts by t4.doc
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 11012016.docx
/European Election/Portfolio Review/annex i ee14 project list of all elections related grants.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/anexa 20 gm policy sfm internal payment request 1.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/budget 2014/Annex 5 IRF Results summary.xlsx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF ukr/financial management documents/Fin report template ua.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/irf job descriptions/Human Rights JD Program Manager OB.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Serbia Grants Search.xls
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Budget WF.png
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/budget strategy/ba mhi 05.02.2014 admin.pdf
/IRF documents/SMC EDs Agenda of 12 May 2014.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/budget 2014/ukraine for 2014 recommended budget.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Countries PrtSc.png
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/SIDA/Grant Agreement may 2014 TTDI.doc
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Serbia Operational Activities BvAvR.xlsx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/network budget allocations/Reference/OSISA T1.png
/Ukraine and Europe/germany/final draft contract.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/irf job descriptions/European initiative JD Program director OB.doc
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/moldova board may 2014.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF english/Analyze donors requirements engl.doc
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/anexa 17 gm policy prima scrisoare de reamintire.doc
/IRF documents/EHU Nomonation of new Rector letter to Professor David Pollick.docx
/Europe/OSI Brussel EU Advocacy calendar/lessons of osepi advocacy with foundations may14.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/financials/je presets/gms.net jp reconcile salary liability by employees.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF english/Employee handbook OSF eng.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/workshop logistics.ppt
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF ukr/organizational documents/Organization chart 100114 UKR Ярлик.lnk
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/financials/user manuals/gms.net new release 16.05.2014.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/budget 2014/Annex 7.2. TTDI results.xlsx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/templates for gms.net/project proposal evaluation form.eng.doc
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/budget strategy/fy14 gba 24jul2014 ihrd grants.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/OSIWA GRANT PROCESS FLOW CHART.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/activities 1/cheatsheet activities.docx
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 01022016.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/budget/planning/cheatsheet budget planning.docx
/Hungary Interest Group/hungary to press charges against biased foreign backed ngo.pdf
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 18012016.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/budget/planning/prepare and submit budget 2015.docx
/European Election/EUDO conference 2013 Elections in Europe in times of crisis/the impact of europe on national parties in times of economic crisis toygur.pdf
/European Election/EP 2014 Election Results/ep2014 election results germany.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/year end closing/2013 audit instructions/instruction kit 2013 final.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF ukr/organizational documents/Minutes IRF Board ua.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/irf job descriptions/ED service JD Receptionist OB.doc
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 13042016.docx
/Hungary Interest Group/the eu cannot remain silent about the putinization of hungary any longer 1.pdf
/Hungary Interest Group/hungary 2019 s governing party backs drug test for kids the washington post.pdf
/Hungary Interest Group/pmo 2019 s office starts audit into swiss ngo fund for potential abuse of funds politics.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/hr salary and other/serviceagr individual international consultant eng/4.performance evaluation form 5march2014.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Programs pic.png
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/GMS.NET Implementation Questionnaire v20131031.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/financials/je presets/gms.net jp reconcile salary liability by employees 1.doc
/OSI Brussels EU advocacy/osepi strategy 2014 2017/osepi strategy update 2015 16.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/funding source/ammendment 3 ucimp 14mai2014 hiv sr soros 2013.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/financials/mapping standard netsuite coa july13 copy.xlsx
/Hungary Interest Group/cpj report.pdf
/OSI Brussels EU advocacy/network updates/2012/update on activities may june 12.pdf
/OSI Brussels EU advocacy/osepi strategy 2014 2017/2014 17 osepi strategy final.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/budget 2014/Anex 7.1. TTDI M&E plan.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/SIDA/technical assessment procedure TTDI.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/contacts/exercise contacts.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/Anexa 18 GM Policy A doua scrisoare de reamintire.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/SIDA/Registration form 1st vawe TTDI.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/irf job descriptions/Human Rights JD Program director OB.doc
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/templates for gms.net/service agreement international experts.doc
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 07102015.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Countries pic.png
/Europe/OSI Brussel EU Advocacy calendar/Network Updates/2012/update on activities march april12.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/budget/planning/prepare and submit budget 2015.docx
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 16102015.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/hr salary and other/calculation payrollother fees gross net total fy2014 adj.xlsx
/Moldova/pakistan legal empowerment shared framework reserves application pakistan approval.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/anexa 4 gm policy proces verbal juriu senat 1.doc
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Serbia Programs.xlsx
/European Election/EP 2014 Election Results/ep2014 election results poland.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/contacts/cheatsheet contacts.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/financials/business logic financials.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Programs PrtSc.png
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/hr salary and other/serviceagr individual revising pl s draft legislation/1.service agreement no pd 2014 pj44 31jan2014.pdf
/European Election/EP 2014 Election Results/ep2014 election results france.docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Budgeting Diagrams Visio.pdf
/Europe/Migration and Asylum in Europe/48 hour report 09102015 1.docx
/OSI Brussels EU advocacy/european elections/2014 and beyond ec leadership brief nov 2014.final.pdf
/European Election/Weekly digests/weekly digest june 6th.pdf
/European Election/EUDO conference 2013 Elections in Europe in times of crisis/re electing the culprits election in iceland in times of economic recession oennudottirrtal.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/procurement/Anexa 8 GM Policy Contract de Grant (SIDA).doc
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/hr salary and other/serviceagr individual revising pl s draft legislation/8.mr.batrinac bank order no.27200 30jul2014.pdf
/Europe/OSI Brussel EU Advocacy calendar/European Elections/osepi questions for commissioners designate update sept 2014 pdf.pdf
/European Election/EUDO conference 2013 Elections in Europe in times of crisis/embattled democracy legitimation crisis party system change and the rise of political extremism in greece pappas.pdf
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Program PrtSc.png
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/budget/planning/gms net bp plan clone t4.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/activities/business logic activities.docx
/GMS.net Moldova/list of power working group moldova/hr salary and other/serviceagr individual revising pl s draft legislation/2.annex no.1 term of reference.pdf
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/information gathering/procedures irf all/PROCEDURES IRF all/IRF ukr/organizational documents/Project management ua.doc
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/gms.net training materials/financials/je presets/gms net geo revenue from client incl vat.doc
/Ukraine and Europe/greece/tor ukraine debate mapping greece .docx
/GMS.net IRF Ukraine/presentational materials/training center/gms training center.ppt
/GMS.net Moldova/gms.net training materials/gms demo updates/Hyperlinks/Countries pic.png
Visitors to LM:GNC
Leuren Moret: Global Nuclear Coverup
- ❁ Currents
- ⚛ Radiation Omnicide 👥
- 🎥 UC, Davis, Katehi, Illuminati ✠
- 🌎✟☦ One World Religion 🎭
- ♞ Atlanticists v. Putin et al ⚪️
- ✈️ 3 NWO False Flags Connected ➷
- 🔪Ukrainian ✠ Wikileaks 👀 Interview 🎥
- 🚫 Out of Eurasia 🚫
- 💀 Jade Helm, International Implications, NWO Rollouts ⏰
- 🌿 Essential Oils, Nutrition, Frequencies & Health 🌺
- 🎯 R.F.D.E. | H.A.A.R.P. | N.L.P. ⚡️
- ⚛ Leuren Moret: Hiroshima, Nagasaki, Fukushima ⚛
- ❦ Moret & Battis: Jade Helm ❦
- 🌎 New World Order America 🇺🇸
- ⨳ Geopolitics Ukraine | E.U. Judo 🌍
- 👥 Template: Jade Helm
- ✠ America’s Domestic Pacification ✠
- ♨️ Chernobyl, Zaporozhye, Blackmail ⚛
- 💉 REBRANDING DISASTER🔪
- 👤 Eurasian Enigma Arises
- 🔴 Donetsk Nuclear Explosion ⚫️
- 🌍 21st Century Silk Road 🌏
- 🌍 Africa ☗
- ♞ Balkans, The Nameless Triangle
- 🌏 China 🌝
- 🌍 Eurasia 🔴
- 💣 Israel: Out of Erupt!
- ✠ Jesuits/Templar’s Origins & Aims
- 👺 SOROS ✠ NWO 📚 Hacked ✍
- ➴ Pyatt’s ✠ SOROS ♞ Breakfast 🍳
- Breedlove, GOOD RIDDANCE
- 🎱 Obama’s $3 Billion Eurocon 💸
- 🌍 A Psychopath’s Psychopath ✠
- 🔫 Global Hit Squad 💣
- 💀 Neo-Capitalist’s Slave Trade 💰
- 🇺🇸 Bio: Undermine Control
- ↷ Fine Evening For A Minuet ↶
- ✠ Slavery, Then & Now
- 💣 JCS Operation Northwoods
- ✠ The Three Secret Meetings
- Korea Yeonhee (연희) Nuclear Kabuki Theatre
- 🌍 Middle East 💣
- 💣 ISIL: Battered, Retreating 💀
- 🔥 Turkish Coup Attempt 💣
- ⚑ Muslim Brotherhood and ISIS ⚫️
- 🔫💰💉Daesh Terrorist Multi-Tool🔪💣💊
- 🚧 US and Turkey, NWO the Kurds 💸
- ✠ Hitler Bragged on Jesuits ✠
- 🍞 Their Daily Bread & Rubble 💣
- 🔪“Erdogan is Strengthening ISIS”💣
- 🇫🇷 Russia Reveals ISIS’ Money 💰💰
- "Raqqa's Rockefellers” ISIS Full Frontal
- ☞ Smashing Turkey’s Game❌
- 🌍 Juncker | E.U. | Direction ⤣
- 🔪 GLADIO Wolf Kills Russian Pilot ✈︎
- ✈︎ Washington’s SU-24 🎯
- 🌐 Turkey, NATO, War Crime? 🔎
- ➷ 449-Down, ISIL to Go 💣
- 🌎 North America 🔥✠
- 🇷🇺 Russia 🇷🇺
- 🇷🇺 PUTIN OVERHAULS KREMLIN 🏰
- ☛ Who Created ISIS ☚
- 🍳 Food Supply Compromised 🎱
- 🌍 Putin re Ceasefire Syria 🌐
- 👤 Cold War Re-Run 👀
- 🌐 Minsk 101 | Theatre of the Absurd 🌍
- 🌐 Geopolitical Original Sin 🌍
- ♘ Russian Troops | Turkish Border ♘
- 📚 Educating Charlie Rose 🔑
- 🌍 Lavrov's Munich Speech
- 🎱 US Embassy Media Fail 🎭
- ✠ ♛🃏 Putin’s Jar Of Spiders
- 🎱 MOSSAD’S ON THE DOORSTEP 💣
- 📄 This Document is Dynamite 📄
- ♔ The Golden Trap
- ❁ Russian Fusion-Fission
- ❁ Putin’s 7-Point Plan
- ❁ Russian Position Speech
- ✈︎ Ukraine, MH-17, Jesuits Flagged! BRICS Undermined?
- ⏰ Ukraine? 🔥 Bail Out! ✈️
- 💦👤 Psychotropic Zombification ☔️
- 💣 Odessa Trade Union Murders 🔥
- 🃏 Nothing Personal, Just Business 💰
- 💉 BioWeapons for Depopulation 💀
- ⚛ Nuclear Coverup Ukraine | Mines of Zholti Vody 💀
- 🔥 Unsustainable Ukraine 👥
- ☗ ASHES TO ASHES 💀
- 🔪Ukrainian Wikileaks 👀
- ☞ Dispatches From the Front 🔫
- 💣 The Ukrainian Failed State 🌍
- 🔑 Our Decisions Define Us🔑
- ✠ Child Abuse 💀
- 💣 Mozgovoi’s Murder 🔪
- 🎱 Yatsenyuk's Russian Threat 🔮
- ||| Prison Ukraine |||
- ✍ CyberBerkut Reports 👥
- ♨️ Crazy Arseniy’s -USED- Ukraine Fire Sale! ♨️
- ✝ AZOV CRUCIFIXION ✝
- 👤 Eyewitness Debaltsevo Cauldron 💀
- ✍ Historic Slaviansk Doctor Interviewed
- 💀 The Tragedy of Uglegorsk
- ♟ Jan. 2015 Minsk Fail 🃏
- ➷ Tochka Found, Debaltsevo Locked
- 🌍 World Facing Second Chernobyl
- ✈︎ MH-17 AND THE Jesuit Minuet
- ✈︎ MH-17, Jesuits Flagged!, Video
- 💀 Death’s Drummers
- 👤 DPR! Novorossiya Calling
- 💀 Ukraine’s Chernobyl Armor
- 🎱 Gas to Ukraine Blocked
- ❁ Global Nuclear Theatre: Donbass
- ✠ GHOSTS of the 51st BRIGADE
- ❁ Novorossiya: Strelkov Briefing
- 👤 Open Letter to President Putin
- ✈︎ MH-17 Dutch Interim Report
- 💣 Surrendering UA Murdered by Punatives
- ♟ Mutiny of the Euro-Integrators ♟
- ➹ View from Ukraine Operating Room
- ❁ Ukraine’s Violent Escalation
- ❁ Ukrainian Soldier’s Cry for Help
- ⧱ Occupied Ukraine ⧱
- ❁ US State's Nuland Directs Ukrainian Coup
- 📯 Ukraine Deputies Knew Before Maidan
- ❁ Health In 2015
- 💉 Vaccines 💀
- 🎥 Geopolitics, Jesuits & History
- 🎥 Rebranded ✠ The Jesuits ✠
- ⚛ Zaporhyze Nuclear Events & Geopolitics
- ❁ Fukushima Polar Vortex Radiation ❁
- 💀 Embrace, Enfold, Extinguish
- ✈︎ Fear of Flying . . . (1of4)
- ❁ Fukushima: Impact of Fallout On Oceans (Pt.1)
- ❁ Fukushima: Impact of Fallout On Oceans (Pt. 2)
- ❁ North America, Middle East and Fukushima
- ❁ DHS/Napolitano Berkeley Template
- ❁ Fukushima Radiation, Ecocide & Tesla Technology
- ✈︎ Flight 370 Downing
- ✈︎ MH370: The Follow-Up
- ❁ Domestic Radiation Issues
- ❁ Fukushima: Hawaii, Pacific Is. - Unsafe
- ⚛ Fukushima Reactors, Breakdown 1-6 ⚛
- 🌏 International Sites Featuring LM:GNC
- ❁ On To Mongolia 🎥
- 🎥 LKM On Fairdinkum Media 🎥
- ❁ Editorial Page
- 🎉April Fooles! 2016 🙊
- Yatsenyuk’s Failed-State Cookbook
- ⚑ H.A.A.R.P. Season ⚑
- ↵ Psyop 101 ⟲
- ⨳ R2P THE NWO ⨳
- ➷ Tbilisi 2008, Ukraine Today
- ✠ The Old, New, Endless War
- ✠ A New "Maidan" Awaits
- ❁ Your Federal Appropriations Scams at Work
- 🎈Amusements 🎭
- ❁ Conversations 📬
- ❁ Waves
- ⚛ Radiation Around The Nation 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #73/74, Sep 10 - 24, 2016 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #71/72, Aug 27 - Sep 10, 2016 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #69/70, July 30 - August 13, 2016 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #67/8,--July 16-30, 2016 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #65-6,--July 2-16, 2016 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #64, July 2-9, 2016 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #62-3, June 18 - July 2, 2016 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #61, June 11-18, 2016 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #60, June 4-11, 2016 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #59, May 28 - June 4, 2016 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #58, May 21-28, 2016 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #57, May 14-21, 2016 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #56, May 7-14, 2016 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #55, Apr 30 - May 7, 2016 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #54, Apr 23-30, 2016 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #53, Apr 16-23, 2016 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #52, Apr 9-16, 2016 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #51, Apr 2-9, 2016 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #47-50, Mar 5 - Apr 2, 2016 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #46, Feb 27-Mar 5, 2016 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #45, Feb 20-27, 2016 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #44, Feb 13-20, 2016 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #43, Feb 6-13, 2016 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #42, Jan 30 - Feb 6, 2016 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #41, Jan 23-30, 2016 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #40, Jan 16-23, 2016 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #39, Jan 9-16, 2016 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #38, Jan 2-9, 2016 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #37, Dec 26 - Jan 2, 2015|16 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #36, Dec 19-26, 2015 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #35, Dec 12-19, 2015 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #34, Dec 5-12, 2015 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #33, Nov 28 - Dec 5, 2015 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #32, Nov 21-28, 2015 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #31, Nov 14-21, 2015 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #30, Nov 7-14, 2015 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #29, Oct 31 - Nov 7, 2015 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #28, Oct 24-31, 2015 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #27, Oct 17-24, 2015 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #26, Oct 10-17, 2015 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #25, Oct 3-10, 2015 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #24, Sep 26 - Oct 2, 2015 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #23, Sep 19-26, 2015 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #22, Sep 12-19, 2015 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #21, Sep 5-12, 2015 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #20, Aug 29 -Sep 5, 2015 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #19, Aug 22-29, 2015 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #18, Aug 15-22, 2015 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation #17, Aug 8-15, 2015 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation, August 1-8, 2015 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation, July 24-31, 2015 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation, June 26 - July 24, 2015 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation, June 19-26, 2015 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation, June 12-19, 2015 🌏
- ⚛ Your Radiation, June 5-12, 2015 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation, May 29 - June 5, 2015 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation, May 22-29, 2015 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation, May 15-22, 2015 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation, May 8-15, 2015 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation, May 2-8, 2015 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation, April 24 - May 1, 2015 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation, April 17-24, 2015 🌎
- ⚛ Your Radiation, April 9-16, 2015 🌎
- 🔥 Fire at Oak Ridge 💥
- 💥 NANOWEAPONRY 💥
- 🐄 Radioactive Cattle Teeth, Fukushima 🏭
- 📰 WikiLeaks 🔎 NSA and More 🔦
- ✨Nano ‘Hall of Mirrors’⚡️
- ⚛ 💀 ⚛ into the Hudson River 🌎
- 🚿 Flint, Metropolitan Eugenics 💀
- 🌍 Existential Threat? ☛NATO☚
- 💉 Gates, Poroshenko; Conspiracy, Government 🎯
- 💉 Gates-Poroshenko ZPG Ukraine 💀
- 💀 Paris Massacre Perpetrators 👤
- 🔪 Delgado, Mind Control ♟
- 🌎 MOST NUKED NATION ON EARTH 🌎
- 🎯 Radio Frequency Directed Energy 🎯
- ⚛ Please, Don’t Pick the Mutants 🌻
- ⨳👤⨳ Space-Based Weapons Ban
- √ Saudi OP Strategy Success
- ♨️ Gallery ♨️ Chernobyl Fire ♨️ 2015 ♨️
- 🌍 Monsanto Backdoors E.U.
- 🎉 Crimea’s 1st Anniversary Album 🎉
- 🌏 21st Century Eschalon
- 📰 International Headline Watch 🌏
- ✄ Prouty Place ✑ CUT THE BULL ✂︎
- 🌏 How To Wreck The Environment
- 🇯🇵 Plutonium Isotopes Off Japan
- 🌍 Depopulation Agenda: Europe 👤
- 🔪💉Cease Covert Depopulation Letter🔪💉
- ❁ Dutch Apologize for MH-17 Lies
- ❁ Pacific Dead from Fukushima
- ❁ Strange Fish Story
- ❁ Blood Composition of Monkeys Altered Near Fukushima
- ❁ Secret Army Bases
- ⚛ Fukushima Plutonium Effect ⚛
- ➷ RAND Demographic Military Power ➷
- ⚛ Depleted Uranium | DNA Damage ⚛
- ❁ Hidden Genocide: by Dr. Ernest Sternglass
- ❁ Space Preservation Act of 2001
- ❁ 1972 Rothschild Ball
- ❁ Unsafe Radwaste Disposal
- ♆ Fallout and Reproduction of Ocean Fish Populations
- ⚛ Radiation Around The Nation 🌎
- ❁ Lifestyle
- ❁ Archive
- ⚛ 61 Years of Omnicide ⚛
- 📻 Nanoparticle Toxicity with Leuren Moret ❦
- ❁ New Bombs and War Crimes in Fallujah
- ❁ Global Climate Change . . .
- ⚛ International Radiation Distribution ⚛
- 💀 Depleted Uranium’n’DNA 😱
- ❁ UC Regents Lose Nuke Pgm
- ❁ DU-Trojan Horse
- ❁ LM:GNC (Pt1)
- ❁ LM:GNC (Pt2)
- ❁ World Uranium Weapons Conference 2003
- ⚛ Radionuclide ReMobilization Abatement
- ❁ "America First" Transcription
- ❁ "Whale Archive" Transcription
- ⚛ ⚛ ⚛ Location, Leuren Moret: Global Nuclear Coverup ⚛ ⚛ ⚛
- ❁ Glossary
- ❁ Contact
📜 20160727 LeurenMoret.Info ✍
👺✠📚✍👺✠📚✍👺✠📚✍👺✠📚✍👺✠📚✍👺✠📚✍👺✠📚✍👺✠📚✍👺✠📚✍👺✠📚✍👺✠📚✍👺✠📚✍👺✠📚✍