Leuren Moret: Global Nuclear Coverup





Soros Hacked: US Billionaire Manipulated Europeans Into Accepting Maidan

Politics | August 16, 2016 | http://sptnkne.ws/bVRm

The Bulk of George Soros' Documents Hacked and Published on DC Leaks Website Shed Light on the Magnates' Meddling Into Ukrainian Affairs and Shaping of Public Opinion in Western Europe Regarding the February Coup of 2014 in Kiev Through a Series of Projects and Media Campaigns. ______⬇︎ File Set Linked for Download at End of Article ⬇︎

DC Leaks' release of almost 2,576 files from groups run by US billionaire George Soros, has exposed the magnate's involvement in Ukraine's Euromaidan affairs as well as manipulation of public opinion in Western and Southern Europe in order to "legalize" the February 2014 coup in Kiev.

"The emergence of a New Ukraine carries with it the opportunity to reinvigorate the European project," read a 2015 document by the Open Society Initiative for Europe (OSIFE) entitled "The Ukraine debate in Western Europe."

"However, this is complicated by the reluctance of some EU actors to accept the Maidan revolution as democratic and the Ukrainian government as legitimate. These actors have their own agendas — related to geopolitical and economic considerations with Russia — and will therefore be difficult to influence," the OSIFE document underscored, adding that "for other groups and individuals, on the political left and across various social movements, one can detect confusion regarding the state of affairs in Ukraine."





OSIFE specified that this "second group" comprised key opinion-makers, a number of traditional mainstream players, emerging political parties — especially in Southern Europe — such as M5S in Italy, Podemos in Spain and Syriza in Greece, and "a wide range of liberal NGOs in western Europe."

In order to tackle the "problem," the organization offered to kick off a series of initiatives aimed at shaping public opinion in the West regarding the Ukrainian affairs.

• The Document Revealed That Osife Pursued Three Major Objectives •

• First, it sought to "stimulate debate and doubt in those democratic left movements, parties and audiences of Western Europe where a negative perception of the transformation of Ukraine is hegemonic, or very preponderant."

• Second, it wanted to "discredit the idea that the independence and integrity of Ukraine is an ideological cause of the Right."

• Third, OSIFE intended to "influence the way information about Ukraine is heard and perceived in Southern Europe, especially among the group of doubters."

The issue was dramatically complicated by the fact that the major driving forces of the so-called "Euromaidan Revolution" of February 2014 were the Ukrainian far-right groups, most notably the nationalist All-Ukrainian Union Svoboda and Right Sector, founded by ultra-right Trident and the Ukrainian National Assembly-Ukrainian National Self-Defense (UNA-UNSO) paramilitary group.

"The surge in violence sparked by Right Sector has revealed how uncritical and undiscerning most of the media has been of the far-right parties and movements that have played a leading role in the 'Euromaidan,'" US journalist Alec Luhn warned on January 21, 2014, in his article









However, regardless of Kiev's activities casting shadow on the image of "New Ukraine," OSIFE's plan envisaged spending $750,000 in 2015 on grants, consultancy contracts, fellowships, workshops, exchange visits, conferences and advocacy activities in order to reach the objectives.

For instance, the Soros entity planned to provide "greater presence of voices from Ukraine's civil society in left leaning and alternative press" in the West.

In addition, it sought to amplify "left-wing 'pro-Maidan' opinion formers' voices" in the debate on Ukraine by organizing conferences "on the New Ukraine in partnership with the political science/international affairs department in the leading universities in each of Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Greece."





"Russia's line on Ukraine will be subjected to a greater degree of scrutiny and skepticism by the left-wing actors involved in this project, relating to the European anti-fascist movement will be a key entry point in this debate," the document read.

To manipulate the Europeans' vision of Maidan, OSIFE planned to involve such reputable mainstream media source as, for example, the Guardian ("to increase coverage of voices from the New Ukraine — e.g. Maidan") and the alternative press such as Eurozine, Huffington Post, Street Press, Internazionale as "key influencers for the audience we [OSIFE] are targeting."

The document shows that OSIFE envisioned funding translations of articles of Ukrainian journalists and providing individual grants to "investigative" reporters covering the situation on the ground in Ukraine to counter Russia's narrative.

But that is not all. Another document released by DC Leaks indicates how OSIFE planned to "amplify independent media voices from Ukraine in France."

To propagate OSIFE's Ukraine narrative among left-leaning media outlet the organization envisioned "establishing media partnerships between Ukrainian and European outlets allowing content syndication and other collaborative opportunities."

"We have established contact with Hromadske International, an emerging media outlet in Ukraine combining broadcast and online content," the report read, adding that Hromadske may become a potential Ukrainian "incubator" for the project.





OSIFE also planned to involve Mediapart in France to kick off the project.

"The good potential synergy between Hromadske and Mediapart… offers an opportunity to launch this project by OSF enabling an introduction between Hromadske and Mediapart," the report continued.

OSIFE foresaw that such a partnership "would allow Hromadske and inroad into France," with the potential for further expansion of its partnership network in four other EU's "key countries" — Germany, Spain, Italy and Greece.

The two documents observed constitute only the tip of the iceberg of George Soros' comprehensive and longstanding policy regarding Ukraine. However, they shed light on the depth of the billionaire's interference into the affairs of the post-Soviet state.

The Saturday leak turned the spotlight on George Soros' global activities, exposing work plans, strategies, priorities of the Soros-run entities across the world, covering the period from 2008 to 2016.

"Soros, the master manipulator of governments who pulls the strings at the State Department, will face unprecedented scrutiny," Thomas Lifson of the American Thinker commented





The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that DC Leaks previously released the content of email and records of the US Democratic Party, as well as those of Gen. Philip Breedlove, a former supreme commander of NATO.





Source:





• leftist politics • far-right militants • Euromaidan Revolution • Open Society Foundation • Podemos • Syriza party • Right Sector • All-Ukrainian Union Svoboda party • George Soros • Italy • Germany • Spain • Europe • Ukraine • Russia • Eastern Europe • France • Greece •





